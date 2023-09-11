Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,602. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.