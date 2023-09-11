Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $249.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

