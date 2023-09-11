Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $258.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

