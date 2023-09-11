Washington Trust Bank Acquires 3,790 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $481.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

