McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCK traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $426.68. 180,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

