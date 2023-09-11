Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,420,130. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. 162,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,713. The stock has a market cap of $844.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

