BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWM traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $185.50. 4,891,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,474,994. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

