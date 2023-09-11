FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 3.9% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $271.15. 98,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $275.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.