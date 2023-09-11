Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stake Lifted by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for approximately 4.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

