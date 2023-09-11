Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Raised by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises approximately 7.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 407,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 133,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

