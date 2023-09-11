aelf Achieves Market Cap of $207.13 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. aelf has a total market cap of $207.13 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002303 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,628,600 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

