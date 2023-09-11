sUSD Price Up 0% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $37.08 million and $1.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,131,253 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

