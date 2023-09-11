133,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 533,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,111. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

