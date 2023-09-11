MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. MillerKnoll comprises about 3.9% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 207,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 133.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

