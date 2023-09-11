Forager Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises about 14.1% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $38,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $72.55. 36,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,134. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

