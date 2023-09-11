Commodore Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Celcuity comprises about 2.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Celcuity worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Price Performance

CELC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a current ratio of 21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.