Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) is Commodore Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,433 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises about 8.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 6.34% of Merus worth $54,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

MRUS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 112,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

