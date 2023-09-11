Forager Capital Management LLC Has $29.80 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up approximately 11.0% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 14.16% of Willdan Group worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 385,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $7,753,149.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 385,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $55,726.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,906 shares of company stock valued at $185,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

