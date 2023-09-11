Forager Capital Management LLC Purchases 313,331 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,331 shares during the period. Commercial Vehicle Group makes up about 7.9% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.79% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of CVGI remained flat at $8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,416. The company has a market cap of $276.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.93. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

