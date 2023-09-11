Commodore Capital LP Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,379 shares during the period. Nuvalent accounts for 4.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.1 %

NUVL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,060 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.