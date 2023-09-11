Commodore Capital LP Purchases 26,519 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for 1.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 0.21% of Vaxcyte worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after buying an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after buying an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. 158,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

