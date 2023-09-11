Commodore Capital LP Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,641 shares during the quarter. Cabaletta Bio accounts for 2.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 6.22% of Cabaletta Bio worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,530 in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 919,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.55. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

