4,803,447 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Acquired by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,803,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,847,000. Ambrx Biopharma comprises 6.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 12.43% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 195,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,617. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

