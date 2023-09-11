Commodore Capital LP Purchases 165,439 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 1.24% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,277. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $3,754,956. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.