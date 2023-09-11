Commodore Capital LP Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Adverum Biotechnologies accounts for 0.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 4.97% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 88,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

