Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Has $36.74 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises about 10.8% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Primo Water worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 408,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,511. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

