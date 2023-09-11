15,000 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,255 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 3,084,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

