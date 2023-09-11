Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 807,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 343,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 70,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,836,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,932 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 114,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,627. The company has a market cap of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.50. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

