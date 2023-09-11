Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 184,428 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 14.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 223,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,732. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

