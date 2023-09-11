Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,336 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Titan Machinery worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 276,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,533. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

