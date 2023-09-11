Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes $376,000 Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.26% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLBY. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBY remained flat at $1.07 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 204.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

