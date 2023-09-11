Fund 1 Investments LLC Sells 700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.81, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,530 shares of company stock worth $110,241,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.