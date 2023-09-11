49,000 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PetIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.49. 48,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $314.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETQ. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

