Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 213,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,452,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

