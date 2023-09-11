Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 65,281 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. 34,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $644.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

