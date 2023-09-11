Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,067 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.