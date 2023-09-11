Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,514,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. 86,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,679. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.78. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

