Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.34. 60,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

