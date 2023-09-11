Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Down 0.2 %

Olin stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 440,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

