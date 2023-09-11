Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 206,564 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 206,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,970 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -5.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

