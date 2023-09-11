Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 586.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,102 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Farfetch worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $33,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after buying an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,225,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

