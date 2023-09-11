Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 73,997 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. PROG accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 195.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,502 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PROG by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PROG by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,349,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

PROG Stock Up 0.1 %

PRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

