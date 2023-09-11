Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 375,906 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Hanesbrands comprises about 0.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,303. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

