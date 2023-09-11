Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 79,300 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Brinker International comprises about 1.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,182,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 293,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,148 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

