Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for about 1.2% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 736,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.