Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for about 1.2% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 736,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
