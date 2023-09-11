Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys 65,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 0.8% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in News by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $10,096,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. 598,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.32.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

