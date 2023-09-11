Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Vince comprises 2.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.98% of Vince worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vince by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VNCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

About Vince

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%.

(Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.