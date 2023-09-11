Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New $18.55 Million Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,548,000. Children’s Place makes up approximately 6.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $20,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 852.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,212 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 178,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,708. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

