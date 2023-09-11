Fund 1 Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,256 shares during the quarter. Destination XL Group makes up about 3.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 3.04% of Destination XL Group worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In other news, Director Jack Boyle acquired 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 67,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,765. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

