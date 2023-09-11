Delphia USA Inc. Buys 1,604 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,497,622.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,602 shares of company stock worth $14,513,910. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

